Santa Claus is coming to Wanstead

Published: 10:00 AM December 14, 2020 Updated: 1:18 PM December 14, 2020

Santa Claus will be driving by with Steve the Milkman in Wanstead. - Credit: PA

Santa Claus will be doing a drive-by trail to raise money for Wanstead schools with the help of Steve Hayden the milkman, and Dennis Weeks from North London Loft Rooms.

On Wednesday, December 16 starting at 4.30pm Santa will ditch the reindeer and sleigh and instead hop in his milk float to drive through dozens of Wanstead streets spreading cheer and waving to any nice boys and girls from a safe distance.

The event is being organised by Wanstead Church School PTA and the money being raised will goes towards Wanstead Church School, Our Lady of Lourdes School, Nightingale Primary School, The Oakdale Schools and Snaresbrook Primary School.

Parker Dairies has allowed their milk float to be decorated with Christmas lights and Steve the milkman will be driving dressed as an elf.

The trail will start at Gordon Road and will snake its way through Wanstead.

The map of where Santa Claus is coming to town. - Credit: Amy Moore

More information or to donate visit.