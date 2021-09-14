Wanstead Rugby Club set for first game at redeveloped home ground

Published: 4:18 PM September 14, 2021

The new pitches were installed over the course of the pandemic - Credit: Wanstead Rugby Club

Wanstead Rugby Club will play their first match at their redeveloped home ground this weekend.

The redevelopment of the facilities in Roding Lane North, Woodford, took place over the course of the pandemic and has seen two new state-of-the-art pitches installed.

The clubhouse has also been revamped, with a new balcony overlooking the pitches.

The first team will play their first game of the season on the new pitches – which they have called Centenary Fields – this Saturday (September 18) against South Woodham Ferrers RFC.

On October 9, the club is inviting the public to visit their new grounds for the unveiling of a war memorial in honour of former Wanstead player Tom Curry as well as all fallen Wanstead RFC players.

The event will be attended by ten royal marines and will see a rugby match between the Royal Marine veterans’ team and Wanstead RFC.

There will also be a Royal Marines stand, bouncy castles and activities for children, as well as live music and food.