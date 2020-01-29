Search

Apprentices get skills to learn while they earn at Wanstead jobs fair

PUBLISHED: 10:04 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 29 January 2020

Eton Manor RFC is hosting an apprenticeship fair along with Aspire to Learn. Picture: Jody Kingzett

A Wanstead rugby club is partnering with major businesses to create an apprentice fair to give Redbridge residents aged anywhere from 16 to 100 the skills they need to get ahead.

Eton Manor RFC is hosting the free apprentice and skills fair on Saturday, February 8, along with training provider Aspire to Learn.

Skill seekers can get a CV clinic and advice from career profiling stations and talk to businesses such as Hitachi, Bellway Homes, the Met Police and many others.

Though apprenticeships are often thought of primarily for young people, a government survey conducted in 2018 found that more than half of apprentices were aged 25 or older and around three in 10 were 35 or older.

Eton Manor's Youth Rugby chairman Richard McArdle said: "This is the first time we have been able to support our youth with meaningful progression outside the wonderful game we love.

"The more traction we get, the more opportunities will be provided for our future generation of rugby players."

The Apprenticeship and Skills Fair will be held on February 8 from 10-2pm at Eton Manor RFC, Nutter Lane.

More information can be found at: https://www.etonmanorrfc.com/news/emrfc-apprenticeship-and-skills-fair-2020-2505300.html.

