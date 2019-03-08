Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

A pornographic clip showing a woman touching herself in front of Wanstead Lake has been slammed by a Redbridge councillor.

A porn distributor shared a three minute clip of a young woman in a green dress with ugg-style boots revealing her upper torso.

To the backdrop of quacking ducks she then sits on a bench and explores further down.

The short film was shared on Twitter today (August 15) and in 20 minutes it had more than 127 likes.

Councillor Paul Canal expressed his "sadness" that the site in Wanstead was subject to "cheap desecration".

"I am outraged that this was carried out in public during the school holidays," he said.

"It could have been watched by children or adults walking by."