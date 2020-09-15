Search

Satellite tracked cows released at Wanstead Park in return of cattle after 150 years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 September 2020

Cattle are returning to Wanstead Park after an absence of 150 years. Picture: John Phillips/City of London

Cattle are returning to Wanstead Park after an absence of 150 years. Picture: John Phillips/City of London

Archant

Cows tracked using satellite technology are being released into a park after a 150 year-long absence of cattle grazing.

People could be in for a surprise when they see the beasts roaming in Wanstead Park as the City of London Corporation, which manages the Grade II*-listed park, puts selected cattle from its 200-strong herd out to graze from today (September 17).

Graeme Doshi-Smith, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Epping Forest and Commons Committee, said: “It is exciting to be grazing heritage cattle here in this east London park, right on the edge of our capital city.”

You may also want to watch:

The pilot, which runs through September and October, is part of a plan to use cattle to better manage and restore the area’s acid-grasslands for conservation of species, including rare plants, insects and spiders.

Volunteers and staff will monitor the animals’ welfare and encourage visitors to admire but not feed or approach the animals.

The City Corporation is using GPS-collar technology which helps contain the cows by emitting audio signals when they reach a virtual boundary, removing the need for electric fences.

Wanstead Park is east London’s oldest public park. The City of London Corporation became its owners in 1880, but it has been open to the public since 1715.

