Search

Advanced search

Crowdfunding campaign launched to help open Wanstead winter night shelter

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 19 November 2019

A homeless person and their dog shelter in a doorway in separate sleeping bags, in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

A homeless person and their dog shelter in a doorway in separate sleeping bags, in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A Wanstead church is appealing to the public to help raise £10,000 to open a winter night shelter.

Wanstead Parish, in partnership with charity Forest Churches Emergency Night Shelters (FCENS), will be launching the night shelter on January 7, 2020. Picture: GoogleWanstead Parish, in partnership with charity Forest Churches Emergency Night Shelters (FCENS), will be launching the night shelter on January 7, 2020. Picture: Google

Wanstead Parish, in partnership with charity Forest Churches Emergency Night Shelters (FCENS), will be launching the night shelter on January 7, 2020.

Part of a rolling winter night shelter operating across more than seven churches, the shelter will set up in Wanstead's Parish Halls every Tuesday night until the end of March.

More than 75 local people answered the call to volunteer, serving dinner and breakfast and welcoming up to 40 guests and up to 30 men and women overnight.

The church is now looking to raise significant sums to help cover the costs of the shelter, including adapting the hall kitchen, buying a new oven, fridge, hot plates, room dividers, new sleeping bags and to help raise funds for an additional key worker for FCENS to help get homeless people off the street, out of danger and into more permanent accommodation.

"We are so thankful for the amazing response from our local community," Reverend Jack Dunn and Canon Ann Clarke said, the priests serving at Wanstead Parish who are helping to coordinate the shelter.

You may also want to watch:

"Members have been amazingly generous with their time, offering to cook, help welcome, serve food and tidy up throughout the winter months at the shelter.

"We are enormously blessed in Wanstead to be living in such a caring community.

"We've set £10,000 as our stretch fundraising target. We are confident that, with the help and generosity of our wider community, we can achieve this.

"It is a disgrace that homeless people are still dying on our streets.

"This shelter and supporting the wider work of FCENS is a small but important step to address this."

Continuing the tradition of the Aviva Community Fund selecting Wanstead projects - previous beneficiaries include the Rovsco Scout Hut, Wanstead Playground and Wanstead Church School - a crowdfunding page has been set up for the public to help cover the costs of the shelter.

The Aviva Community Fund provides funding and resources to enable "innovative and impactful organisations to address a range of social challenges and build stronger communities".

To help fund the Wanstead winter night shelter, click here.

Most Read

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Suspect package shuts Ilford Station

Ilford Station was closed due to a security incident this morning. Photo: Rosie Fenton

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

Date set for grand opening of Ilford’s new art gallery and event space

Space Ilford is opening this month. Picture: Space

Most Read

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Suspect package shuts Ilford Station

Ilford Station was closed due to a security incident this morning. Photo: Rosie Fenton

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

Date set for grand opening of Ilford’s new art gallery and event space

Space Ilford is opening this month. Picture: Space

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers loanee starts like House on fire with brace as Shots silenced

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Crowdfunding campaign launched to help open Wanstead winter night shelter

A homeless person and their dog shelter in a doorway in separate sleeping bags, in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Goodmayes

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Goodmayes. Picture: @Ned321

Metro Bank Ilford call centre rakes in £68,000 for Children in Need

Metro Bank Ilford call centre employees volunteering for Children in Need. Picture: Metro Bank

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists