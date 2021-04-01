Wanstead Market set to re-open
- Credit: Ace Events
Wanstead Market is set to re-open on Sunday (April 4).
The market was temporarily shut down just 12 hours before it was set to open in December due to rising coronavirus infection rates at the time.
Organiser Ace Events, which also runs South Woodford Market, got the go-ahead from Redbridge Council to restart them now that lockdown measures have eased and infection rates in the borough are down.
Since non-essential shops are not yet open, only food stalls will be allowed at Sunday's market, in Wanstead High Street, from 10am-3pm.
Traders will be wearing PPE and managing their own queues, with customers being asked to respect and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The South Woodford market in George Lane will re-open on Sunday, April 18 and will have food as well as non-essential items.
A spokesperson for Ace Events said traders were looking forward to getting back to the market after months away to help bring the community together.
