Published: 1:40 PM August 12, 2021

Ben Harris, 21, who is kayaking the length of the longest lake in the world - Credit: Centrepoint

A 21-year-old geography student from Wanstead is attempting to become the first person to kayak across the longest freshwater lake in the world.

Ben Harris is currently making his way across the 672km Lake Tanganyika, which cuts through Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi, and Zambia.

The expedition will see Ben kayaking from the lake’s most Southern point to it’s most Northern point, wild camping as he travels.

Ben said: “I love the challenge of these expeditions and feel a big achievement from enduring and completing them.

The challenge is in aid of the charity Centrepoint, which supports 15,000 young people at risk of homelessness every year by providing accommodation, teaching, and working to get them into education.

Lake Tanganyika as seen from space - Credit: NASA

The charity estimates that between 2019 and 2020, around 8,500 young people were facing homelessness in London and they expect that these numbers have increased during the pandemic.

Ben said: “Growing up in London you’re too used to seeing and hearing about homelessness and me and my family have always felt strongly about helping out homeless people when we can.”

While this is Ben’s first kayaking expedition, he is no stranger to adventure, having previously cycled from Wanstead to Barcelona and canoed with the national cadets in Canada.

Sarah Squires, community and events fundraising manager at Centrepoint, said: “We are so grateful that Ben is taking on this challenge of a lifetime to raise money for Centrepoint and the homeless young people we support.

“It’s a critical time for vulnerable young people as many have lost their jobs and are struggling to pay their rent.

“With Ben’s help we can support young people on the brink of homelessness and those who are already without a stable home, and help them turn their lives around.”

The money raised this year will go towards the Centrepoint hostels that provide homeless young people safe and stable accommodation, support for homeless young people’s physical and mental health and access to training and education.

The Freephone Centrepoint Helpline (0808 800 0661) is available for any young person aged 16-25 worried about homelessness. It is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

To donate to Ben visit his JustGiving page.