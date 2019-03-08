A-level results: Wanstead High School celebrates another strong year

Students celebrate A level results at Wantead High School. Picture: Adriana Elgueta. Adriana Elgueta

It has been another bumper year for results at Wanstead High School as the headteacher paid tribute to his students' hard work.

Thomas O'Grady celebrates his three A* stars and will go on to study physics at Durham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta. Thomas O'Grady celebrates his three A* stars and will go on to study physics at Durham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta.

Headteacher Bob Hamlyn said: "We've had some outstanding results, we're very pleased, the students have worked really hard and are going to some great unis."

One of the school's top students, Thomas O'Grady, achieved three A*s and plans to study physics at Durham.

"I only needed the two A*s for Durham," he said, "I couldn't have hoped for better!"

Jasmin Odeogberin and Milly Finch, pleased with their results. Picture: Adriana Elgueta. Jasmin Odeogberin and Milly Finch, pleased with their results. Picture: Adriana Elgueta.

Jasmin Odeogberin, after turning down an unconditional offer from another university has decided to go to Loughborough University to study geography.

"I am relieved," said her mum who accompanied her on the day.

Celebrating one of many achievements, Jasmin, also an under 19s England Netball Team player just returned in time for results from a tour around Australia and New Zealand.

Milly Finch, a friend of Jasmin's also celebrated getting into Nottingham University to study English literature.