'Urgent' project to protect historic grotto gets approval
- Credit: Friends of Wanstead Parklands
Works to protect an "at risk" historic grotto in Wanstead Park have been given the green light.
The City of London Corporation's application to consolidate and stabilise the Grade II-listed structure's landing stages was approved by Redbridge Council.
A supporting document said the proposal was the "first and most urgent" project to stabilise the landing at its base after its partial collapse because of erosion.
The boathouse, constructed in Wanstead Park in around 1762, was destroyed by fire in 1884.
It is on Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register and the ultimate aim of the plans is to remove it from the register and secure its future.
The repairs would be done in conjunction with the Heritage of London Trust.
Its director, Dr Nicola Stacey, told the Recorder in August the charity is "thrilled" at the prospect of the grotto being restored.
