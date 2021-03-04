World Book Day: Wanstead fringe founder on mission to give neighbourhood the bookshop it deserves

Published: 10:00 AM March 4, 2021

The founder of Wanstead Fringe arts festival is on a mission to give his neighbourhood the bookshop it deserves after launching an online shop during lockdown.

Giles Wilson, who runs the popular community news blog Wansteadium, said one thing he had always heard from people since he started the fringe festival in 2013 was a desire for more cultural activities and events in the area - something a local bookstore could be at the centre of.

The former BBC editor, who now runs his own digital agency, wasn't ready to open a bricks and mortar shop just yet so he decided to dip his toe in the water and launched the online store Wanstead Bookshop in October.

Giles, who has lived in Wanstead for the last 14 years, told the Recorder: "We're trying to do something different where we take advantage of the efficiency of the internet but with the benefits of being a local community retailer that is very connected to the needs of the area."

To that end the bookshop has been running events to champion local authors such as crime writer AK Turner aka Anya Lipska and Joseph Elliott.

For every order placed for more than £10 the bookshop gives you an option to donate a portion of the proceeds to a community cause, such as the Wanstead Community Gardeners.

For World Book Day it is extending that to primary school PTAs as well.

Giles said the feedback he's had so far has been that people really value the personal service that he provides and are eager to share book recommendations.

He said: "The economics of bookshops haven't got any easier in the past year. The combination of Covid and the generally tough times on the high street make it very hard for independent booksellers.

"Amazon is an amazing operation, but people are asking themselves if they really want it to be the only shop there is."

The shop will soon be launching a new bookclub website to help connect more readers, and provide an opportunity for more author events.

When asked whether there are plans to open a bricks and mortar shop in Wanstead he said it's too early to tell but he was taking baby steps in that direction.

For more information visit https://wansteadbookshop.com/.



