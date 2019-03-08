Search

Advanced search

Wanstead Fringe 2019 kicks off with street party and kindness workshops - and there's more to come

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 September 2019

The Duke Street party was packed with happy families. Picture: Aoife Boylan

The Duke Street party was packed with happy families. Picture: Aoife Boylan

Archant

This year's Wanstead Fringe kicked off in style at the weekend with Arnold the cow meandering down the high street and a street party packed with happy families.

The Duke Street party was packed with happy families. Picture: Aoife BoylanThe Duke Street party was packed with happy families. Picture: Aoife Boylan

Organisers said there has been "overwhelming" support for all the events.

To kick things off on Friday, September 6, families had the chance to do some stargazing at Wanstead Cricket Club with an astronomer.

People came out to write messages of kindness to create a kindness trail through Wanstead. Picture: Aoife BoylanPeople came out to write messages of kindness to create a kindness trail through Wanstead. Picture: Aoife Boylan

You may also want to watch:

The next day, the traditional launch event, the Duke Street Party, offered dukebox favourites and great food for all the family.

People of all ages came to write messages of kindness for a kindness trail through Wanstead. Picture: Aoife BoylanPeople of all ages came to write messages of kindness for a kindness trail through Wanstead. Picture: Aoife Boylan

More than 100 messages of kindness were also created at workshops throughout the day, which will be displayed along the high street and in shops and cafes to create a "community kindness trail".

"Every year the Wanstead Fringe gets bigger, with professional theatre, comedy and music - but at its heart it's about Wanstead people doing their bit to make it an even more fun place to live in," Giles Wilson, Wanstead Fringe director, said.

People came out to write messages of kindness to create a kindness trail through Wanstead. Picture: Aoife BoylanPeople came out to write messages of kindness to create a kindness trail through Wanstead. Picture: Aoife Boylan

Find out what's on here: https://wansteadfringe.wansteadium.com/.

Most Read

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Former Chigwell financial director who stole £80,000 from employers for ‘lavish’ holidays and helicopter rides

Henry Sathiya-Balan. Picture: Met Police

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Former Chigwell financial director who stole £80,000 from employers for ‘lavish’ holidays and helicopter rides

Henry Sathiya-Balan. Picture: Met Police

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Maguire-Drew insists Orient must take positives from the defeat at home to Swindon

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area away to Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Porter hoping to bloom for Essex in season finale

Jamie Porter of Essex during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

Wanstead Fringe 2019 kicks off with street party and kindness workshops - and there’s more to come

The Duke Street party was packed with happy families. Picture: Aoife Boylan

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Councillor slams ‘mountains of rubbish’ in Newbury Park supermarket car park

Councillor John Howard, Redbridge Council's cabinet member for civic pride, will be writing to Sainsbury's to ask them to tackle the
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists