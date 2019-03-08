Wanstead Fringe 2019 kicks off with street party and kindness workshops - and there's more to come

Picture: Aoife Boylan

This year's Wanstead Fringe kicked off in style at the weekend with Arnold the cow meandering down the high street and a street party packed with happy families.

Picture: Aoife Boylan

Organisers said there has been "overwhelming" support for all the events.

To kick things off on Friday, September 6, families had the chance to do some stargazing at Wanstead Cricket Club with an astronomer.

Picture: Aoife Boylan

The next day, the traditional launch event, the Duke Street Party, offered dukebox favourites and great food for all the family.

Picture: Aoife Boylan

More than 100 messages of kindness were also created at workshops throughout the day, which will be displayed along the high street and in shops and cafes to create a "community kindness trail".

"Every year the Wanstead Fringe gets bigger, with professional theatre, comedy and music - but at its heart it's about Wanstead people doing their bit to make it an even more fun place to live in," Giles Wilson, Wanstead Fringe director, said.

Picture: Aoife Boylan

Find out what's on here: https://wansteadfringe.wansteadium.com/.