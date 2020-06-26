Blaze on Wanstead Flats comes one day after grassfires warning from firefighters

A blaze broke out at Wanstead Flats on June 25, one day after the fire brigade issued a warning about grassfires and called for a ban on disposable barbecues. Picture: Neil Smith Archant

A blaze at Wanstead Flats broke out one day after firefighters issued a warning about grassfires.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There were 26 calls made to report the fire. Picture: Neil Smith There were 26 calls made to report the fire. Picture: Neil Smith

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to trees and grass alight on Wanstead Flats on Thursday, June 25.

The brigade’s 999 control officers took 26 calls to the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

You may also want to watch:

The LFB was called at 4.58pm with the flames brought under control by 5.19pm. Two fire engines and about 10 firefighters from Stratford and Leytonstone fire stations attended.

The fire follows a call from the LFB to ban the use of disposable barbecues on public land as temperatures soar.

The equipment can easily start fires on dry grass.

The brigade’s deputy commissioner, Richard Mills, said: “Barbecuing on dry grass is thoughtless and reckless and can easily be the cause of a significant fire, which isn’t something you want on your conscience.”

The cause of the blaze at Wanstead Flats is not known at this stage.