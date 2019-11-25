Search

Four fire engines called to flat fire in Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 13:04 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 25 November 2019

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to a blaze in Redbridge Lane West, Wanstead, yesterday. Picture: Google

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to a blaze in Redbridge Lane West, Wanstead, yesterday. Picture: Google

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire in Wanstead yesterday (Sunday, November 24).

Half of a first floor flat in Redbridge Lane West was damaged by the blaze.

A man and a woman left the property before firefighters arrived at 2.38pm.

Fire crews from Leytonstone, Leyton, Ilford and Walthamstow fire stations attended the incident and the fire was under control by 4.12pm.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

