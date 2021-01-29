Wanstead filmmaker pens new book helping actors build a showreel

Published: 7:00 AM January 29, 2021

Filmmaker Daniel Johnson has penned a new book teaching people how to build an acting showreel, after a decade doing that for numerous clients. - Credit: James Everett

A Wanstead screenwriter and film director, who has developed a niche for creating showreels for aspiring actors, has penned a new book during lockdown.

Daniel Johnson, who grew up in Ilford, began making films at 16, working with friends from Caterham High School as well as work colleagues at the time, when he worked part-time at Tesco Barkingside.

He now resides in Wanstead and has been a working writer and director for more than 10 years, specialising in short films and documentaries.

He developed a niche from himself creating showreels for actors to highlight their acting skills, using dialogue and stories tailor-made for each actor.

Daniel wrote this book during lockdown after helping build showreels for actors who went on to star in Emmerdale, Coronation Street and numerous Netflix shows. - Credit: Daniel Johnson

During lockdown he decided to put everything he's learned over the past decade and is releasing a new book called How to Build a Great Acting Showreel on February 1.

Daniel said: "Actor showreels are a key part of the actor’s toolkit - it’s been my job over the years to help actors build the material they need to get them to the next level.”