Gallery: Sun shines for Wanstead Festival 2019

Crowds of people enjoying the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Thousands of people turned out for the borough's biggest community event showcasing all things Wanstead on Sunday, September 15.

Johnny Holliday and AG performing on The Duke stage. Picture: Ken Mears Johnny Holliday and AG performing on The Duke stage. Picture: Ken Mears

Festival-goers spent the day on Christchurch Green, relaxing and getting to know the community, for Wanstead Festival 2019.

Little Feet performing on The Duke stage. Picture: Ken Mears Little Feet performing on The Duke stage. Picture: Ken Mears

There was family fun for all featuring vintage and classic cars, concert stage, street food and bar, gamers bus, yoga hub, dance, children's play area, community stalls, fundraising activities, face painting, arts and crafts workshops and demonstrations and much more.

Demonstrations and mini-toastmaster sessions were hosted by the Woodford Green Speakers and the sun shone as revellers danced to artists such as Johnny Holliday, Little Feet, James Healy and Moorby Jones.

Families enjoying the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears Families enjoying the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

A band from Wanstead High School, Hold the Phone, also took to the main stage.

The popular annual event regularly attracts thousands of people who come together to enjoy a fun filled day of music and dance, food and drink, arts and crafts, rides and activities and sports and games for all the family.

Young dancers displaying their skills. Picture: Ken Mears Young dancers displaying their skills. Picture: Ken Mears

Young dancers displaying their skills. Picture: Ken Mears Young dancers displaying their skills. Picture: Ken Mears

James Healy and Chris performing on The Duke Stage. Picture: Ken Mears James Healy and Chris performing on The Duke Stage. Picture: Ken Mears

Kimberli and the Comets performing on the main stage. Picture: Ken Mears Kimberli and the Comets performing on the main stage. Picture: Ken Mears

Moorby Jones performing on the main stage at the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears Moorby Jones performing on the main stage at the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Families trying to keep cool at the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears Families trying to keep cool at the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Young dancers about to put on a performance. Picture: Ken Mears Young dancers about to put on a performance. Picture: Ken Mears

Families enjoying a ride on the Land Train. Picture: Ken Mears Families enjoying a ride on the Land Train. Picture: Ken Mears

Yound students having a good time at the Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears Yound students having a good time at the Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Musical Ruth performing at the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears Musical Ruth performing at the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Cllr George Cutting with his E-Type Jaguar. Picture: Ken Mears Cllr George Cutting with his E-Type Jaguar. Picture: Ken Mears

Maggie Smith with her 1966 Mini. Picture: Ken Mears Maggie Smith with her 1966 Mini. Picture: Ken Mears

Strolling Performers The Fawn. Picture: Ken Mears Strolling Performers The Fawn. Picture: Ken Mears

Siyana Kostadinova, Zak Leask, Paisley, Harley and Kenny Smith pose in a vintage car. Picture: Ken Mears Siyana Kostadinova, Zak Leask, Paisley, Harley and Kenny Smith pose in a vintage car. Picture: Ken Mears

