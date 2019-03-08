'We aren't ready to retire' - Wanstead duo set to host music festival in Essex

Danny Gould, Andy Manston, and Keith MacDonald at the helm. Archant

Two DJs from Wanstead are set to host a house music festival in Chelmsford for 30,000 revellers.

DJ Brandon Block with Clockwork co-creator Andy Manston. DJ Brandon Block with Clockwork co-creator Andy Manston.

Andy Manston and Danny Gould, both 46, took on the task after 25 years of sell-out parties across the UK, Australia and Ibiza.

Their 25th anniversary party - hosted at former London newspaper building, Printworks - sold 5,000 tickets within two hours.

Their new venture, Clockstock festival, takes place at Chelmsford City Racecourse on June 22.

The festival will play host to DJs such as Erick Morillo, Roger Sanchez, Norman Jay MBE, Grooverider, Brandon Block, along with hundreds more across five main arenas.

Danny said: "We are children of the sixties and seventies and grew into the acid house explosion which became the rave generation of the late eighties and nineties.

"Our love and memories for those days was without question, yet we walked into mortgages, packed trains, children, deaths and marriages, so we thought we had hung up our dancing shoes.

"But you can't extinguish the love of house music, especially the old school of yesteryear.

"Who would have thought, 26 years later we will be hosting our own festival in Chelmsford in 2019?

"It appears you only live twice, the kids grown up, the mortgages under control, divorced, balding with bellies, but we aren't ready to retire, not ready to fade into the Ibizan sunset, we want to funking (correct) have it large all over again."

Andy said thousands of people create an immense buzz in the lead up to the events.

He said: "It's incredible the excitement that builds leading up to an event is quite overwhelming.

"We are part of it, Danny and I DJ at the events, we know pretty much everyone that comes - it's not like a normal club night, you know it is going to be magical."

Danny added: "New pastures fresh and not green are the certainty for ever increasing desire is it not?

"If we remain staunch to the missionary position then we never introduce the German Table downward move and what would life be like then?"