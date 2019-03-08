Free showing of Dear Home Office in Wanstead to address misconceptions about asylum seekers

Wanstead Quakers are showing a film to enterain and educate. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

In an effort to raise awareness and address misconceptions about asylum seekers, Wanstead Quakers are showing a film about one person's journey to the UK.

The film is free to watch. Picture: Yui Mok The film is free to watch. Picture: Yui Mok

Dear Home Office tells the story of 14-year-old Tariq who leaves his country of origin to escape persecution.

By himself, he makes his way across continents, travelling in open trucks, unseaworthy boats and container lorries to reach a place of safety.

The film also depicts Tariq's attempt to settle in the UK, combatting both his own loneliness and the authorities.

Part drama, part documentary, part play, and part political manifesto, Dear Home Office has eight actors all of whom were asylum seekers.

Some of them were actually waiting for a Home Office decision about their uncertain futures while the film was being shot.

Martin Gaba of Wanstead's Quaker chapter said: "We are showing the film to help people understand how difficult it can be for asylum seekers.

"There is a lot of miscommunication and we hope audiences will learn from it as well as being entertained."

The film will be shown free of charge at Wanstead Quaker Meeting House, Bush Road, on Sunday June 23. 2pm -3.30pm.