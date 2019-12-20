Search

Wanstead's finest featured in Christmas music video

PUBLISHED: 10:14 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 20 December 2019

More than 75 performers gathered for the special Christmas music video. Picture: Marc Coleman

More than 75 performers gathered for the special Christmas music video. Picture: Marc Coleman

Archant

A filmmaker gathered the wintery wonders of Wanstead together for a Christmas music video.

Marc Coleman, who has lived in Wanstead for more than three years, enlisted the help of more than 75 people in the community to help him make The Wanstead Christmas Music Video.

The video, set to Mariah Carey's classic All I Want for Christmas Is You, features singing milkmen, a youth choir, a nursery, beavers and many more.

Marc produced, directed and edited the video himself over 15 shoots and debuted the video this week.

Children from Treehouse Nursery getting ready for their debut. Picture: Marc ColemanChildren from Treehouse Nursery getting ready for their debut. Picture: Marc Coleman

Some of the groups who participated include estate agent Petty Sons and Prestwich, Treehouse Nursery, Eaton Manor Girls Rugby team, milkman Steve Hayden, music group Jingle Bop, Wanstead Parish Junior choir, tea shop Time for Tea and Young Citizen nominee Elsa Arnold.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know from Wanstead in the video.

