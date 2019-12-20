Wanstead's finest featured in Christmas music video

More than 75 performers gathered for the special Christmas music video. Picture: Marc Coleman Archant

A filmmaker gathered the wintery wonders of Wanstead together for a Christmas music video.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marc Coleman, who has lived in Wanstead for more than three years, enlisted the help of more than 75 people in the community to help him make The Wanstead Christmas Music Video.

You may also want to watch:

The video, set to Mariah Carey's classic All I Want for Christmas Is You, features singing milkmen, a youth choir, a nursery, beavers and many more.

Marc produced, directed and edited the video himself over 15 shoots and debuted the video this week.

Children from Treehouse Nursery getting ready for their debut. Picture: Marc Coleman Children from Treehouse Nursery getting ready for their debut. Picture: Marc Coleman

Some of the groups who participated include estate agent Petty Sons and Prestwich, Treehouse Nursery, Eaton Manor Girls Rugby team, milkman Steve Hayden, music group Jingle Bop, Wanstead Parish Junior choir, tea shop Time for Tea and Young Citizen nominee Elsa Arnold.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know from Wanstead in the video.