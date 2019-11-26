Festive delight at Wanstead's Christmas lights switch on

Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Hundreds of families gathered on the green for Wanstead's annual Christmas lights switch-on on Friday, November 22.

Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears

Parker Dairies milkman Steve Hayden was chosen to turn on the town's Christmas lights for the second year running.

This year's event celebrated a "cleaner, greener, plastic-free Christmas" and hosted school choirs, a band, pantomime characters and a milk float decorated in bright lights.

Paul Donovan, Wanstead village councillor, said: "It is great when the community comes together to celebrate in this way.

"Christmas though is also a time to remember those less well off. The people across the world just struggling to survive.

"The homeless on our own streets and those forced to go to food banks. Christmas is very much a time to reach out to others."

The tree was lit up on George Green, a village green which once was part of the grounds of Wanstead House.