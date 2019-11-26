Search

Festive delight at Wanstead's Christmas lights switch on

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 November 2019

Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears

Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears

Hundreds of families gathered on the green for Wanstead's annual Christmas lights switch-on on Friday, November 22.

Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken MearsHundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears

Parker Dairies milkman Steve Hayden was chosen to turn on the town's Christmas lights for the second year running.

Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken MearsHundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears

This year's event celebrated a "cleaner, greener, plastic-free Christmas" and hosted school choirs, a band, pantomime characters and a milk float decorated in bright lights.

Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken MearsHundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears

Paul Donovan, Wanstead village councillor, said: "It is great when the community comes together to celebrate in this way.

Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken MearsHundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears

"Christmas though is also a time to remember those less well off. The people across the world just struggling to survive.

Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken MearsHundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears

"The homeless on our own streets and those forced to go to food banks. Christmas is very much a time to reach out to others."

Hundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken MearsHundreds turned out to see Wanstead's 2019 Christmas lights being switched on. Picture: Ken Mears

The tree was lit up on George Green, a village green which once was part of the grounds of Wanstead House.

