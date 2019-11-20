Search

Well-loved milkman to switch on Wanstead Christmas lights for second year

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 20 November 2019

Crowds of people and school children attending the turning on of the Christmas lights in Wanstead in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

A popular Wanstead milkman has been chosen to turn on the town's Christmas lights for the second year running.

Parker Dairies milkman Steve Hayden will be switching on the lights on the George Green Christmas tree on November 22.

This year's event will celebrate a "cleaner, greener, plastic-free Christmas".

There will be school choirs, a band, pantomime characters and a milk float decorated in bright lights.

"Everyone is looking forward to the event this year, with the cleaner, greener theme," Paul Donovan, Wanstead village councillor, said.

"It is great when the community comes together to celebrate in this way.

"Christmas though is also a time to remember those less well off. The people across the world just struggling to survive.

"The homeless on our own streets and those forced to go to food banks. Christmas is very much a time to reach out to others."

The Christmas tree lights will be switched on at 4.30pm.

