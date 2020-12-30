News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Sweet Smell of Success: Wanstead Christmas bakers raise £1,000 for Haven House

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:00 PM December 30, 2020   
Cllr Paul Canal and the other Wanstead Christmas Bakers raised £1,000 selling their sweet treats to raise money for Haven House Children's Hospice. 

Cllr Paul Canal and the other Wanstead Christmas Bakers raised £1,000 selling their sweet treats for Haven House Children's Hospice. - Credit: Paul Canal

A group of Wanstead Christmas bakers have raised nearly £1,000 for Haven House Children’s Hospice.

They enthusiastically responded to a call from Cllr Paul Canal in October for volunteers to bake some sweet treats to be sold to raise money for the charity.

More than a dozen bakers responded, including Carrie Hards, Hannah Siddal, Helen Gascoigne, Kerry Roe, Sarah Jane Hogg, Siobhan Carey and Victoria Derbyshire, together baking more than 50 cakes and using more than 250 eggs and 100kg of festive fruit.

Lindy Hunt, head of community engagement at Haven House, hailed the bakers as “Santa’s super heroes".

She said she was grateful to the Wanstead Christmas Bakers for helping out the charity in an exceptionally challenging year.

Donations to the Haven House Christmas Bakers can still be made at:  https://tinyurl.com/HavenHouseChristmasBakers

Charity
People
Christmas
Wanstead News

