Flipping good job: Wanstead boy smashes world record

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 18 July 2019

John Wagstaff, Daniel Giorgetti and Mark Mountney. Picture: Muriel Giorgetti

John Wagstaff, Daniel Giorgetti and Mark Mountney. Picture: Muriel Giorgetti

Archant

A Snaresbrook Primary School pupil is "overjoyed" after breaking the world record for the most flips of a plastic bottle in one minute.

The old record for the most flips in one minute was 39, but Dan Giorgetti, 11, managed it 47 times. Picture: Muriel GiorgettiThe old record for the most flips in one minute was 39, but Dan Giorgetti, 11, managed it 47 times. Picture: Muriel Giorgetti

The old record was 39, but Dan Giorgetti, 11, managed it 47 times.

Inspired by videos on Youtube, Dan started bottle flipping about a year ago and one of his friends suggested he try and beat the world record.

Dan persuaded his headteacher, Graham Ford, to let him attempt the record at his school sports day.

There were a few strict requirements imposed by Guinness World Records which meant that Dan had to change to a bigger bottle and stop using a cork mat. With those changes, his typical score dropped and a lot more practice would be needed.

He also needed to find two suitably-qualified official timekeepers and with Mr Ford's help, two PE teachers from the school, Mr O'Donoghue and Mr Sullivan, were selected for this role.

Local businessmen John Wagstaff and Mark Mountney also acted as the independent witnesses required on the day.

The record would involve throwing a part-filled plastic bottle to do a full 360-degree somersault and then land upright - at least 40 times in a minute.

Dan's practice needed a bit of tough coaching to keep it in focus and avoid distractions, and he could only practice when his mum, Muriel, wasn't home - because she couldn't stand the noise - or during school lunch breaks.

They bought a trolley-load of bottles from all possible brands to test, and Dan decided on the one he preferred.

He sometimes practised until the skin was starting to peel off his fingers, but by the week before the official attempt he was able to score up to 50 flips in one minute.

On the day, Dan scored 47 on his first attempt.

He said: "I'm overjoyed and really glad that my practice has paid off."

His younger brother, Marc, 7, said: "I'm delighted because I didn't expect him to do it first try."

The evidence now needs to be formally assessed by Guinness World Records, a process that may take up to 12 weeks.

