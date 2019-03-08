Wanstead actor to star in modern-day adaptation of The Merchant of Venice

Ashley Gunstock froom Wanstead is starring in a modern-day adaptation of The Merchant of Venice. Picture: Claire Grogan Photography Claire Grogan Photography

A Wanstead actor is starring in his own modern-day adaptation of The Merchant of Venice next month.

Ashley Gunstock is starring as Shylock in the Shakespeare play at The Drayton Arms Theatre, Kensington, from October 1-19.

"This production will be focusing on the very topical themes of anti-Semitism, racism, greed and the trading of drugs," Mr Gunstock said.

The play is directed by Alex Pearson and presented by Poetic Justice Productions in Association with Wolf-Sister Productions.

From the team that brought you a "spunky, ferocious" Romeo and Juliet at the Rose Playhouse, comes Shakespeare's darkest comedy.

"Four hundred years later, the play continues to trouble and challenge us with its world of prejudice and greed," the team said.

The Merchant of Venice opens at the Drayton Arms Theatre on Tuesday, October 1 and runs for three weeks, Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm and Saturday, 3pm matinees.