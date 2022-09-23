Walk it Out founder looks to empower young people through workshops

Walk it Out founder April Mehmet receives a community champion award in March from then-Redbridge mayor Roy Emmett - Credit: Ken Mears

The founder of an initiative bidding to empower women is looking to "branch out" into delivering youth projects.

April Mehmet started Walk it Out a year ago and its mission is to "strengthen the voices of females".

Walk it Out has offered a range of activities since being set up, including a women's walking initiative and boxing classes.

But now April, who said the group has "taken over my life", wants to move into youth projects.

She said: "I am working on workshops to deliver to schools because the youth need more positive role models.

"I am all about empowering young people to be confident and achieve great things."

The move comes just weeks after April organised a march and vigil through the streets of Ilford following the death of Zara Aleena.

Zara, 35, was found with serious head injuries in Cranbrook Road in the early hours of Sunday, June 26.

She later died in hospital and Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, has been charged with murder, attempted rape and robbery.

Around 200 people attended the protest, according to April, which gathered outside Redbridge Town Hall before walking to Cranbrook Road.

April speaks outside Redbridge Town Hall during the protest after the death of Zara Aleena - Credit: Anna Witkowska

The Chadwell Heath resident explained that she called the action because deaths such as Zara's "do not happen in my area".

April said: "I thought I wanted to do something about it, bring the community together and raise awareness.

"We had women travel from Birmingham to take part.

"I am trying to bring women and men together to raise awareness."

Zara Aleena - Credit: Met Police

She said she has been meeting and working with police, who she described along with Redbridge Council as being "very supportive".

April was also among the leaders of a women's safety walk in July, hosted by the council, and is calling for street harassment to be made a criminal offence.

She was given a community champion accolade at the Mayor of Redbridge's Community Awards earlier this year and is now looking for volunteers who "are passionate about helping people in their community".

April added: "If I can make a small change in Redbridge, I am happy."

To find out more about Walk it Out or if you are interested in volunteering, email contactwalkitout@gmail.com or visit instagram.com/walk__it__out/.