Walk It Out founder launches women's boxing classes

Published: 6:21 PM October 22, 2021

A new women's boxing session is starting this weekend at Fort Galaxy Gym in Ilford - Credit: April Mehmet

The founder of a women’s walking project is launching a female boxing class this weekend.

Chadwell Heath resident April Mehmet, who set up Walk It Out earlier this year to empower women through group walking, hopes that the classes will help the borough’s women build confidence and self-defence skills.

April said: “It’s all about building that confidence in women and I think boxing is going to help with that.

“I’ve always been into boxing myself; I love boxing, boxing has helped me and I just know it will help other women.

“We are just trying to change the mindset of women – we want women to challenge their thoughts and be positive.”

April set up Walk It Out in spring 2021 with the aim of improving the physical and mental wellbeing of women through walking together and sharing their experiences.

She wanted the project to encourage empowerment through walking following the death of Sarah Everard.

Since then, the project has been involved in efforts to make Redbridge safer for women and has received funding from the Redbridge Local Lottery.

You may also want to watch:

April said she had been looking for other activities for women to do together as the evenings become darker and colder.

She discussed the idea of female classes with boxing coach Mark Jean-Pierre, who was supportive of the idea.

April Mehmet, founder of Walk It Out, and Mark Jean-Pierre, boxing coach - Credit: April Mehmet

Mark will run the sessions at Fort Galaxy Gym in Connaught Lane, with April in attendance.

April said of Mark: “I’ve seen him work with guys in the gym and kids in the gym and I know that it will be good.

“I think it’s kind of nice that a man in the area is supporting me and supporting these women.”

Sessions will run 4pm to 5.30pm every Saturday and cost £10 for each session.

Walk It Out daytime walks are still taking place, including in Seven Kings on Mondays at 11am and in South Park and Wanstead every Sunday at 11am.

Other walks and activities are announced through Walk It Out's social media.