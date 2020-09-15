Search

Girl, 10, with rare skin disorder who wears visor to Goodmayes school told she can’t wear one to protect from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:09 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 15 September 2020

A 10-year-old girl who attends Mayespark Primary School was told she she can't wear a clear visor to protect from coronavirus even though she is allowed to wear a similar visor to school for a rare skin disorder she has.

A 10-year-old girl who attends Mayespark Primary School was told she she can't wear a clear visor to protect from coronavirus even though she is allowed to wear a similar visor to school for a rare skin disorder she has. Picture: Google Maps

A vulnerable 10-year-old girl in Goodmayes who has to wear a visor for a rare skin condition has been banned from wearing a face covering in class to protect her from coronavirus.

Rizwan Khan’s daughter Zahra suffers from a rare genetic skin disorder called xeroderma pigmentosum, which means she is highly sensitive to sunlight and it causes her skin irreparable damage.

Ever since she was diagnosed with this in 2016 she has needed to wear a full face visor to school and only takes it off while she is sitting in the classroom.

Zahra also has asthma and hyperthyroidism and lives in a household of nine, including her 70-year-old grandmother who has diabetes, high blood pressure and recently had a quadruple bypass heart surgery.

Since her family has so many health issues and because Zahra is used to wearing a visor similar to the ones being worn now to protect against coronavirus her father Rizwan has pleaded with her school, Mayespark Primary, to grant her an exception.

He said: “I understand where the school is coming from and if I was asking if she could wear a mask that covers her mouth I could see that being a problem but I’m just asking if she can wear the same type of visor she’s already allowed to wear to school, while she’s sitting in class.

“It just defies common sense to not allow it.”

A council spokesperson, on behalf of the school, said Mayespark is adhering to the government’s guidelines, which deems face coverings not necessary in classroom settings.

“If that guidance were to change, the local authority would, of course, review this with all schools in the borough.”

So far at least two schools in Redbridge have had positive cases of coronavirus since re-opening last week, which has led to those bubbles needing to self-isolate for two weeks.

At Loxford School a class of Year 2 pupils need to self-isolate until September 24 and at Cranbrook Primary the entire Year 6 class bubble is self-isolating after a student tested positive.

Rizwan said: “I have a son in Mayfield School and they allow him to wear a visor so I don’t know why my daughter can’t.

“I don’t see what can be wrong with it if it’s clear.”

