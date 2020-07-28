Search

Have you seen this man missing from Hainault?

PUBLISHED: 19:33 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:51 28 July 2020

85-year-old Frank Todd has been missing from the Hainault area since early this morning. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police. Picture: Sam Stichbury

Archant

Have you seen Frank Todd, who has been missing from Hainault since this morning? (Tuesday July 28)

Frank, 85, lives in New North Road, Hainault.

He suffers from dementia, is partially blind, and walks with a shuffle.

His family say he will be very scared and confused, and urge anyone with information to contact the police, or Jane on 07443 495750.

