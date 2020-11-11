Nine Redbridge parks in the running to be voted one of Britain’s best
PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 November 2020
A number of Redbridge parks are in the running to be crowned one of the best green spaces in the country.
Organised by Keep Britain Tidy, the competition selects the top 10 open spaces from parks which have been awarded Green Flag Award status.
This year 2,061 green spaces across the UK have been given the honour, including nine of the borough’s parks, each of which is now up for the ultimate accolade.
With the Green Flag a sign of a high-quality outdoor space, the team at Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure is pleased to have so many of the borough’s parks recognised.
A spokesperson said: “Vision RCL is committed to improving the quality of the facilities available in our area and achieving the Green Flag Award is all part of our strategy to make Redbridge a better place to live.”
Last year Valentine’s Park in Cranbrook Road made the top ten, with people having until November 25 to cast their vote for 2020.
To vote for Valentines Park, Hainault Forest Country Park, Claybury Park, Clayhall Park, Elmhurst Gardens, Goodmayes Park, Ilford War Memorial, Seven Kings Park or South Park, visit this link.
