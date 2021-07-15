Volunteers wanted for return of cattle grazing to Wanstead Park
The City of London Corporation is seeking volunteers to help with the return of cattle grazing to Wanstead Park.
Last year some longhorn cows returned to the heritage parkland after a 150-year absence.
The corporation, which manages the grade II listed park, put selected cattle from its 200-strong herd out to graze last September as of a plan to use cattle to better manage and restore the area’s acid-grasslands for conservation of species, including rare plants, insects and spiders.
During that pilot, volunteers and staff monitored the animals’ welfare and encouraged visitors to admire but not feed or approach the animals.
GPS-collar technology was used to help contain the cows by emitting audio signals when they reach a virtual boundary, removing the need for electric fences.
An induction meeting for those interested in helping is planned for early August.
Those interested should email epping.forest@cityoflondon.gov.uk by July 26.
