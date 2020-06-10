Search

Volunteers working hard to sew bundles of scrubs for key staff at hospitals

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 June 2020

Sonia Diosee and a team of seamstresses across Redbridge have made thousands of scrubs for area hospitals. Picture: Sonia Diosee

Sonia Diosee and a team of seamstresses across Redbridge have made thousands of scrubs for area hospitals. Picture: Sonia Diosee

Volunteers in Redbridge have been working incredibly hard to sew NHS scrubs for doctors, nurses, care workers and supporting staff.

The scrubs team have sewn over 11,000 scrub sets, 8,000 are for Queens and 1,500 are for Newham hospital and 1,500 for Winchester hospital. Picture: Sonia DioseeThe scrubs team have sewn over 11,000 scrub sets, 8,000 are for Queens and 1,500 are for Newham hospital and 1,500 for Winchester hospital. Picture: Sonia Diosee

Sonia Diosee, Kaldeep Kaur Virdi, Silender Kaur Jass, Nina Diosee, Suzanne Harding, Jo O’Connor, Barbara Kenlin, Pat Terry, Manjit Bahara, Nike Otubusen and many other unnamed heroes have had material delivered to their homes and used their needlework talents to sew PPE.

They have worked around the clock to complete scrubs and some volunteers have dedicated time in addition to having full time work commitments.

The hard work of these individuals has meant the shortfall of protective equipment at NHS hospitals has been filled.

The scrubs team have sewn more than 11,000 scrub sets – 8,000 for Queen’s Hospital, Romford, and 1,500 for Newham Hospital. Another 1,500 were made for Winchester Hospital.

Sonia said: “Queen’s said that 8,000 was all that they wanted and the news of what we were doing at Queen’s had been passed to Newham, which is part of Bart’s Health Trust, and they also asked if we could help.

“The group have delivered over a thousand sets to Queen’s and King George Hospital to date. There are 140 sets being delivered to Saint Francis Hospice.

“I estimate that at least another 2,000 sets will be delivered to Queen’s this coming week with another 3,000 to 4,000 sets the following week.”

Sonia said it started through people volunteering to make or donate PPE to key frontline workers fighting coronavirus.

And there are plenty more than the ones listed helping out across Redbridge in any way they possibly can.

“Because of Covid-19, and obviously the fact that we didn’t have much PPE, there was a voluntary website set up where, there was a link about volunteers that wanted to make scrubs,” Sonia explained.

“I know there is a whole heap of people in Redbridge doing this, but I’ve only mentioned the people in my local area that are doing it.

“During these unprecedented times, to see the community come together and serve the NHS gives us great pleasure and we are proud of the community we live in.”

