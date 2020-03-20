Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Redbridge Mutual Aid gets boost of support from FORMO and hundreds of volunteers ready to help

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 March 2020

Genevieve Carnell from Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid. Picture: Genevieve Carnell

Genevieve Carnell from Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid. Picture: Genevieve Carnell

Archant

Hundreds of volunteers are ready to help self-isolaters through the Mutual Aid support group thanks to a £2,000 donation from a Redbridge Muslim organisation.

Tanya Salinder from Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid. Picture: Tanya SalinderTanya Salinder from Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid. Picture: Tanya Salinder

Mutual Aid support groups have sprung up all over the country in response to the spread of Covid-19 and people having to self-isolate and Redbridge is no exception.

Tanya Salinder started the Redbridge group when she was listening to the radio and heard about the great work that was going on around the country with the Mutual Aid Covid-19 groups and she realised this could be something Redbridge would benefit from.

Tanya, along with Genevieve Callanan and Habiba Alli set up a Facebook page and used existing WhatsApp groups to reach out to people across the borough to see who would be willing to help.

The group was able to secure a £2,000 donation from the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (Formo) to help purchase supplies for families who are in need and might need to self-isolate.

It also set up two hubs at Frenford Youth Club and St Gabriel’s Church in Aldersbrook where volunteer teams are sorting supplies and donations that have come in so they could be distributed wherever it’s needed.

A spokeswoman for Redbridge Mutual Aid said: “We firmly believe there are thousands of wonderful, generous individuals who are eager to step up in this difficult time and help their fellow citizens.

“We are ecstatic and so proud to be proven right, as in just three days our Facebook group has had over 1,200 people join, and we have over 200 amazing volunteers offering to donate supplies, deliver shopping, offer phone calls, and many other acts of kindness.”

The group covers 22 wards across the borough.

The volunteer efforts from Mutual Aid are alongside a number of similar projects across the borough, including a database set up by Ilford North MP Wes Streeting and Redbridge Joins Together which is led by the council.

Speaking of the multiple volunteer efforts Habiba said there needs to be a co-ordinated effort across the borough to take on the unprecedented crisis that coronavirus presents.

“We need to be unified. We need to be working across all race, colour, creed and political parties on this effort.”

You can join Redbridge Mutual Aid through its Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/200566334584467/ or reach out if you need help or know someone who needs help.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Special school with Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath campuses shut after pupils and staff show Covid-19 symptoms

Newbridge Upper School, in Barley Lane, Goodmayes. Picture: Google Maps

Police investigating after man walks into Ilford Police Station suffering with stab wounds

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Carphone Warehouse to close Ilford store as nearly 3,000 set to lose jobs across the UK

The Carphone Warehouse shop in High Road, Ilford will be closing on April 3. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Special school with Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath campuses shut after pupils and staff show Covid-19 symptoms

Newbridge Upper School, in Barley Lane, Goodmayes. Picture: Google Maps

Police investigating after man walks into Ilford Police Station suffering with stab wounds

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Carphone Warehouse to close Ilford store as nearly 3,000 set to lose jobs across the UK

The Carphone Warehouse shop in High Road, Ilford will be closing on April 3. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

RFU cancels all rugby seasons below Premiership level

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC in the London 3 Essex. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Coronavirus: Redbridge Mutual Aid gets boost of support from FORMO and hundreds of volunteers ready to help

Genevieve Carnell from Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid. Picture: Genevieve Carnell

TV choirmaster Gareth Malone invites you to join virtual singalong

Gareth Malone pictured here with members of the Hornsey Girls' School Steel Pans Band is setting up a virtual choir to connect people during the Coronovirus outbreak

Number of GPs in Redbridge on the rise but boost in NHS staff critical to fight coronavirus

The number of GPs in Redbridge has risen but there is a critical need for more staffing as the CCG deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin
Drive 24