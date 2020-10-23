Call for volunteers to help support food charities leading up to Christmas

The charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust, which are providing vital food to those hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic are appealing for people across Redbridge to help support the UK’s biggest food collection this Christmas.

From November 19 to 21 the two charities will be collecting food in Tesco stores across the country during the annual pre-Christmas Tesco Food Collection.

The need for food to help the food banks and community groups is more important than ever this year given the pressures caused by the pandemic.

FareShare is looking for people to volunteer at donation points in store while the Trussell Trust is looking for social media volunteers to share shopping lists to encourage people to donate.

The volunteers are needed to encourage shoppers to leave their donations in the collection point at the front of stores, with shoppers more likely to donate if volunteers are present.

Foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network are expecting to give out six emergency food parcels every minute this winter.

Lia Leonis, north London representative at the Trussell Trust, said: “As we look to one of the busiest times of the year for food banks in our network, we would be so grateful if people can share shopping lists of their local foodbank’s most-needed items on their social media to encourage friends and family to donate.

“Together we can make a difference and ensure that foodbanks are able to help people in crisis this winter.”

Meanwhile FareShare has tripled the amount of food it has been providing since the start of the pandemic and will be supplying food to 11,000 front-line charities and community groups supporting people this winter.

Rachel Ledwith, London development manager at Fareshare, said: “We know that many people have already fallen victim to the economic impact of the pandemic and thousands more are at risk of losing their jobs and livelihoods.

“We have seen a huge increase in people turning to their local grassroots community groups for support and demand for food is more than double pre-pandemic levels.”

People interested in volunteering can find out more and sign up at https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection