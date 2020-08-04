Search

Police and Redbridge Council appeal to residents to sign up for new Street Watch service

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 August 2020

Redbridge Council and the Metropolitan Police are appealing for volunteers to their new Street Watch programme. Picture: Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council and the Metropolitan Police are appealing for volunteers to their new Street Watch programme. Picture: Redbridge Council

Residents are urged to sign up for the new Street Watch service, where volunteers can help police by patrolling their own neighbourhoods.

The service, supported by the council and police, is calling for people who are interested to patrol their streets in pairs, on foot or by bike, in high visibility jackets to spot crime and suspicious activity and report it immediately.

After undergoing a criminal record check and training by the police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, volunteers will be supported by a neighbourhood ward co-ordinator who provides a point of contact at the beginning and end of every patrol.

Sgt Matt Chatten, Neighbourhood Ward Sergeant, said: “Through this programme the public can directly make a positive impact in their communities and improve the quality of life for all residents.”

Visit www.redbridge.gov.uk/street-watch or email StreetwatchDBS@redbridge.gov.uk

