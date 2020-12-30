Small army of volunteers spring up to support Ilford's homeless before Christmas

Published: 5:02 PM December 30, 2020 Updated: 5:04 PM December 30, 2020

A group of volunteers from Northeast London Winter Project who helped distribute food and winter supplies to the homeless before Christmas. - Credit: April Mehmet

A group of volunteers who helped distribute donations to the homeless right before Christmas were overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the community.

Sunny who has been homeless since the start of this year was one of the people who was happy to get the donations from the volunteers. - Credit: April Mehmet

Organiser Gavin Brooks, who is a promoter for Splendid Events, was originally going to just privately help distribute some food and winter clothing to the homeless people in Ilford with his family but he decided to put out a call on social media to see who else could help.

Immediately a small group organised over Whatsapp with support from the organisation North East London Says No and pulled together more donations than they could handle.

A number of children came along to help as well. - Credit: April Mehmet

On the Saturday before Christmas the volunteers distributed the items to homeless people under the bridge near Ilford police station and on the day a number of charities and people turned up to help after the word had spread.

Gavin told the Recorder: "Even though it's been such a bad year for so many of us I just thought let me help out people who are even less fortunate and the response was just incredible."

Volunteers dropped off supplies on the day. - Credit: April Mehmet

Volunteer April Mehmet, who is a youth mentor, said it was heartbreaking to hear the stories of how some of those people ended up where they are but it was also overwhelming to see the community rallying support, particularly during the pandemic.

A number of organisations such as Sol London, Purple Bliss Yoga, Save Our Youths, Christina Catering, Concordia Academy, the Jaden Moodie Foundation sponsored the event along with many others.

Gavin added: "I brought my two kids and it was so amazing to see other parents bringing out their kids and hopefully this encourages more people to give something back."

Sonal Jag saw the post on social media and decided to volunteer. - Credit: April Mehmet

Since they ended up with a surplus of donations they ended up dropping off the remaining bags of clothing and supplies to homeless hostels and to charities.



