Volunteers clear growth from Wanstead grotto

Published: 2:55 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 6:43 PM February 1, 2021

Volunteers from the Wren Conservation Group helped cut down saplings which had blocked the view of Wanstead Grotto. - Credit: Haydn Powell

Volunteers from a conservation group helped cleared plants from Wanstead Grotto, ahead of restoration works that are set to begin shortly.

On Tuesday, January 26, volunteers from the Wren Conservation Group donned their winter boots and kept a safe, social distance from each other to cut down saplings, which have grown and have obstructed the view of the Grade-II listed site in Wanstead Park.

The willow saplings threatened to grow into full-sized trees until they were lopped off by the group, with help from the City of London's tree team. - Credit: Haydn Powell

The group was aided by the City of London's tree team to help clear the area ahead of the planned restoration works to the landing stage, which is due to begin in a few weeks.

The low water levels have allowed vegetation to grow on the lake bed including willows, which were starting to form a screen in front of the grotto.

Plants in the low-water lake bed had obstructed the view of the grotto, which is set to begin restoration works in a few weeks time. - Credit: Gill James

If the young willow saplings were not cut down they could have grown into full-sized trees, causing irreparable damage.