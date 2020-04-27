Search

Advanced search

Video

There With You: Clayhall residents raise £8,000 for NHS and deliver meals to hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:11 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 27 April 2020

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry with volunteers from Clayhall Neighbourhood Admins delivering 300 meals to King George Hospital. Picture: Rakesh Makwana

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry with volunteers from Clayhall Neighbourhood Admins delivering 300 meals to King George Hospital. Picture: Rakesh Makwana

Archant

A Clayhall residents’ group delivered another 300 hot meals to King George Hospital bringing its total to more than 1,650 to nine hospitals across London.

On Thursday the group of volunteers from Clayhall Neighbourhood Admins delivered vegetarian Indian meals, pizzas and boxes of fruit and water along with support from Ilford South MP Sam Tarry and Labour candidate for the London Assembly Elly Baker.

The group stayed for the Thursday “Clap for carers” at the hospital in Goodmayes followed by a few words from Mr Tarry pledging his support for NHS workers.

The group has raised more than £8,000 to support NHS staff. Picture: Rakesh MakwanaThe group has raised more than £8,000 to support NHS staff. Picture: Rakesh Makwana

Addressing the NHS staff Mr Tarry said: “After this crisis is over, we’re going to make damn sure that you get the pay rises you deserve.

“It’s not just for this crisis but the NHS is here for the rest of our lives.”

The group has delivered meals to nine London hospitals. Picture: Rakesh MakwanaThe group has delivered meals to nine London hospitals. Picture: Rakesh Makwana

Clayhall Neighbourhood Admins Rakesh Makwana, Dewan Khan, Sajeev Vilvarajah and Nitesh Singh set up a justgiving campaign to support the NHS staff and have raised more than £8,000 in less than a month.

To donate so they could continue their support visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cng-nightingale?utm_term=nGxvqBxQq

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media.

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

Police appeal after two arrested following serious assault in Hainault

Police are appealing for information after a man is in critical condition with serious injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media.

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

Police appeal after two arrested following serious assault in Hainault

Police are appealing for information after a man is in critical condition with serious injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Staff at Newham Hospital.

Coronavirus: FIFA propose five substitutions for teams post-pandemic

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos is sent on to replace Lucas Torreira during a Premier League match at Old Trafford

Redbridge and Ilford both move to appoint new first-team coaches

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

There With You: Clayhall residents raise £8,000 for NHS and deliver meals to hospitals

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry with volunteers from Clayhall Neighbourhood Admins delivering 300 meals to King George Hospital. Picture: Rakesh Makwana

Ilford mosque volunteers thank frontline staff by sending food delivery to Whitechapel hospital

A thank you sticker attached to items given to the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations
Drive 24