There With You: Clayhall residents raise £8,000 for NHS and deliver meals to hospitals

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry with volunteers from Clayhall Neighbourhood Admins delivering 300 meals to King George Hospital. Picture: Rakesh Makwana Archant

A Clayhall residents’ group delivered another 300 hot meals to King George Hospital bringing its total to more than 1,650 to nine hospitals across London.

On Thursday the group of volunteers from Clayhall Neighbourhood Admins delivered vegetarian Indian meals, pizzas and boxes of fruit and water along with support from Ilford South MP Sam Tarry and Labour candidate for the London Assembly Elly Baker.

The group stayed for the Thursday “Clap for carers” at the hospital in Goodmayes followed by a few words from Mr Tarry pledging his support for NHS workers.

Addressing the NHS staff Mr Tarry said: “After this crisis is over, we’re going to make damn sure that you get the pay rises you deserve.

“It’s not just for this crisis but the NHS is here for the rest of our lives.”

Clayhall Neighbourhood Admins Rakesh Makwana, Dewan Khan, Sajeev Vilvarajah and Nitesh Singh set up a justgiving campaign to support the NHS staff and have raised more than £8,000 in less than a month.

To donate so they could continue their support visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cng-nightingale?utm_term=nGxvqBxQq