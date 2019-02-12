Search

Visit My Mosque Day 2019: Muslims in Redbridge fling open doors to community to tackle prejudice

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 March 2019

Community members visited South Woodford Mosque to learn more about Islam on Sunday, March 3.

Archant

Two Redbridge mosques joined more than 250 others across the county in flinging open their doors to community.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting was among dozens of community members who visited South Woodford Mosque, in Mulberry Way, and Redbridge Islamic Centre, in Woodford Avenue, as part of Visit My Mosque day on Sunday, March 3.

Speaking after the event, Mr Streeting said: “The Muslim community are an important part of our area, and I’m always a big believer in the strength that comes from celebrating our diversity - especially when faiths can work together.

“So it was great to see local mosques opening their doors for the public to come in and have a friendly chat.”

“Thanks to South Woodford Mosque and Redbridge Islamic Centre for having me along!”

Visitors at the Mulberry Way mosque were treated to a tour of the premises and were given a chance to observe worshippers praying.

There were also demonstrations of henna art – a reddish-brown dye used to paint temporary patterns on skin – displays of Arabic calligraphy, children’s performances and information about Islam.

The initiative was started five years ago by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) in an effort to foster greater intercultural understanding and tackle anti-Muslim prejudice.

Harun Khan, Wanstead resident and MCB secretary general, said: “Despite those who continue to fund hatred and sow division in our society, Muslims across the UK have shown today that regardless we will continue to do the opposite by building bridges and bring communities together.

“Thank you to everyone who took part.”

This year many mosques also marked the occasion by taking part in community clear ups.

“Whatever faith or background you come from, care and cleanliness for our local environment is a unifying force that brings communities together,” added Mr Khan.

Last October the Home Office reported that religious hate crimes rocketed by 40pc across England and Wales in one year, with over half of attacks directed at Muslims.

Two mosques, in Newcastle and Manchester, have also been attacked in the last two months with Nazi swastika symbols daubed in paint on their premises.

