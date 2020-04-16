Search

What’s on Redbridge app relaunched to help keep users entertained during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 April 2020

Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure presents the newly designed What's on Redbridge app (Pic: Vision)

Archant

Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure has switched the purpose of the What’s on Redbridge app to help aid with the struggles of lockdown.

The app was originally used to display events on digital screens in libraries. However, it has been refocused to entertain.

It will work on any device and the aim was to make it as smooth and easy to use as possible, as opposed to a usual fully fledged website.

It has activities and events  for children, teenagers and  adults that include workouts, dance classes, theatre, craft activities, talent shows and just about any events that anyone wants.

Not forgetting you can also get business advice, gardening tips, and many more useful tips to keep you entertained.

Tom Blackwell, innovation and project manager, said: “Last year we launched What’s on Redbridge as a virtual noticeboard in our library service for quick and easy access to events and information for customers as they walked into our libraries.

“What’s on Redbridge is a web app, so it can be accessed from any device that has internet connection without the need for a download. It was built to have  ease of access at its core – for kiosks, tablets, mobiles and desktops.

“Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the closure of our service we wanted something that could act as a hub for virtual events not only that we are putting on but also that community organisations are hosting as well.

“We (Vision) believe that keeping busy and having things  to do is key to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle  and really want as many people  as possible to be able to access  the activities that are out  there.

“Therefore, with our partners at Kubo Digital we were able to make some small changes in order to make the web app suitable for listing events that can take place from the comfort of people’s own homes.

“We also want to encourage community organisations to be a part of the app for themselves by listing their own events, provided they are a benefit to the local community.”

Vision are allowing community organisations to submit their on events on https://whatsonredbridge.org/submit.

To just visit the app and get involved head to https://whatsonredbridge.org.

