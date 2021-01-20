Holocaust Memorial Day: Virtual service planned during lockdown

Published: 12:00 PM January 20, 2021

A virtual Holocaust Memorial Day service has been planned to mark the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 26th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

Last year, hundreds came together at the memorial gardens in Valentines Park to commemorate the occasion but like other milestones since then this year's event will be done virtually instead.

Some of the speakers will include MPs Wes Streeting, Sam Tarry and Iain Duncan Smith as well as the council leader and Mayor of Redbridge along with faith leaders.

The South West Essex and Settlement Reform Synagogue choir will also be performing.

The annual ceremony will be filmed prior to the anniversary and will be shared online on Wednesday, January 27 at 11am.

Redbridge Library have also curated a reading list for children and adults to widen their knowledge of the holocaust.