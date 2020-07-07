Search

Redbridge Council holding virtual Q&A on safely re-opening schools

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 07 July 2020

Redbridge Council is holding a Q&A over Microsoft Teams to discuss safety measures put in place to safely re-open schools. Picture: PA/Jacob King

PA Wire/PA Images

Redbridge Council is holding a virtual public meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, July 8) on safely re-opening schools.

The council will be discussing safety measures it has taken to support schools to open back up and the work being done to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Council leader Jas Athwal, cabinet member for children and young people Cllr Elaine Norman and director of education Colin Stewart are scheduled to speak and answer any questions parents might have.

Anyone who wants to submit a question should email lorna.baker@redbridge.gov.uk in advance of the meeting at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

There will also be opportunities to submit questions during the call.

Cllr Athwal said: “I understand that local parents have had concerns about Redbridge schools opening up to more students, I personally shared many of those concerns and that is why our council have worked so closely with schools to ensure all possible safety measures were taken ahead of them opening up.”

He added at the meeting: “We’ll be going through all the safety measures local schools have taken to keep children, teachers and staff safe and answering any questions parents might have.”

To attend the virtual meeting via Microsoft teams visit orlo.uk/6cn6a

Topic Tags:

Regulars return to Redbridge pubs and hairdressers on ‘Super Saturday’ after months away

Staff members Lisa Wiles, Lina Masyte and Paula Raudzepa at The Prince of Wales in Ilford which opened its doors to serve its first drinks since lockdown began. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Newbury Park residents oppose plans for new block of flats where five planning applications were rejected

A proposed block of flats in Newbury Park which is up for planning approval. Picture: Zaynah Investments Limited

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Redbridge sees number of job vacancies plummet

Job vacancies dropped in Redbridge during lockdown, down 38pc since before lockdown and 49pc before last year.

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

