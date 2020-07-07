Redbridge Council holding virtual Q&A on safely re-opening schools

Redbridge Council is holding a virtual public meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, July 8) on safely re-opening schools.

The council will be discussing safety measures it has taken to support schools to open back up and the work being done to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Council leader Jas Athwal, cabinet member for children and young people Cllr Elaine Norman and director of education Colin Stewart are scheduled to speak and answer any questions parents might have.

Anyone who wants to submit a question should email lorna.baker@redbridge.gov.uk in advance of the meeting at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

There will also be opportunities to submit questions during the call.

Cllr Athwal said: “I understand that local parents have had concerns about Redbridge schools opening up to more students, I personally shared many of those concerns and that is why our council have worked so closely with schools to ensure all possible safety measures were taken ahead of them opening up.”

He added at the meeting: “We’ll be going through all the safety measures local schools have taken to keep children, teachers and staff safe and answering any questions parents might have.”

To attend the virtual meeting via Microsoft teams visit orlo.uk/6cn6a