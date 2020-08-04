Stop clapping and start pedalling - Virtual RideLondon cycle festival to benefit King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity

The Prudential RideLondon cycling festival is going virtual this year and will be supporting King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Jon Super/Prudential RideLondon Jon Super for Prudential RideLondon

Supporters of the King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity can pedal their way from anywhere in the world to help the NHS trust.

The hospitals charity had to cancel its own cycling fundraiser, Pedal4Patients, this year. Picture: Ben Queenborough/Prudential RideLondon The hospitals charity had to cancel its own cycling fundraiser, Pedal4Patients, this year. Picture: Ben Queenborough/Prudential RideLondon

The cycling festival Prudential RideLondon, which normally runs through London and Surrey, was cancelled this year but will allow cyclists to take part in it virtually.

The free event on August 15 and 16 will benefit the King George & Queen’s Hospitals charity, as well as many others which have been hugely impacted by the cancellation of fundraising events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hospitals charity’s own fundraiser, Pedal4Patients, which was due to take place on May 31 was also cancelled.

The event raised almost £20,000 in the previous two years and the May fundraiser was going to focus on its £1million Robotic Surgery Appeal, which aims to revolutionise surgical cancer procedures and help save hundreds of lives in the future.

Cyclists can take part in four different challenges from anywhere they are in the world on August 15 or 16. Picture: Andrew Baker for Prudential RideLondon Cyclists can take part in four different challenges from anywhere they are in the world on August 15 or 16. Picture: Andrew Baker for Prudential RideLondon

Marina Sherriff, fundraising office manager for King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re so pleased and excited to be on board with Prudential RideLondon and we hope that all those who are missing the joy of cycling sign up to support our charity and have lots of fun!”

There are four challenges for all ages and abilities meaning participants can do on a route of their choice, wherever they are in the world, on either August 15 or 16.

The challenges include a 100, 46 or 19-mile ride as well as a free-cycle which allows you to set your own challenge starting from 1km on the wheels of your choice, as long as it’s self-propelled.

Participants who wish to ride for King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity need to register in advance and select their challenge at https://myridelondon.co.uk/

Prudential RideLondon’s event director Hugh Brasher said they were inspired to go virtual after the success of the 2.6 Challenge.

He said: “Charities desperately need help to continue to provide vital services to every sector of society and fund critical research.

“In this socially distanced world, it’s also vitally important to encourage people to get on two wheels rather than use public transport.

“The My Prudential RideLondon campaign has been created to achieve both these aims.”