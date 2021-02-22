News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Virtual cake sale to raise funds for Redbridge MS centre

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:28 PM February 22, 2021   
Since the Marjorie Collins Multiple Sclerosis Day Centre can't host any in-person charity events volunteer Kitty Sajjan is hosting a virtual cake sale.  

A Gants Hill woman is hosting a virtual cake sale to raise money for a multiple sclerosis wellbeing centre.

Kitty Sajjan, 38, has been volunteering for The Marjorie Collins Wellbeing Centre in Chadwell Heath for the past two years and tried to come up with a creative way to raise money.

While the centre is closed she is hosting a virtual cake sale to raise funds for the centre which is a vital support hub for people with MS in Redbridge since it was launched 27 years ago. 

The idea is that when someone donates money to the centre, they can put in their choice for whatever sweet treat they would like.

Then once the centre re-opens, hopefully in the summer, volunteers will then bake their treats and deliver them to the donors.

She is also calling on volunteers to do baking classes on Zoom to raise money as well.  

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MSRedbridge.

