Young Citizen: Volinist, 10, dreaming of being professional musician and an astronaut

Von Le Doux and the Mayor of Southend after winning Most Promising Strings Musician. Picture: Stephanie Lane Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

A 10-year-old Ilford violinist that pulls on heartstrings and was recently named most promising musician at a festival is this week's Young Citizen Award nominee.

Von Le Doux, who attends Downshall Primary School and has been formally playing the violin for half her life (since the age of five), was named "Most Promising Strings Musician" at the Southend Musical Festival after more than four days of extremely competitive classes.

The annual award is given to a child, aged 15 and under, who showed the most potential across the entire strings section of the festival, which was founded in 1911.

Von's mum Stephanie Lane said: "We are incredibly proud of her, it's an absolute joy to see her growth, mindset and perseverance be recognised with such an esteemed award."

The judges remarked that Von performed with "great authority and excellent articulation" and said she played with a great level of maturity.

The Winners Concert took place on Sunday, November 24, and Von was invited back to perform Sarabande in G Minor by Carl Bohm.

Von loves baroque music and has ambitions to become a professional musician and play at the level of her violin heroes, Nicola Benedetti and Ray Chen, but is also interested in science.

Stephanie said: "She often says that perhaps she can be both an astronaut and a violinist!"

The Southend Musical Festival takes place annually in November and Von was awarded the prize by the Mayor of Southend

The Young Citizen series celebrates the young people of Redbridge. Each month a winner is chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.