Hundreds attend vigil in Ilford after Israel-Gaza conflict

Published: 5:59 PM May 24, 2021

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Ilford after a ceasefire in the Middle Eastern Israel-Gaza conflict.

The event, which was organised by the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (FORMO), was held outside Redbridge Town Hall on Friday, May 21.

Organisers estimated it was attended by almost a thousand people.

The vigil was in response to the Israel-Gaza conflict, which began on May 10 and ran until the ceasefire on May 21.

Vaseem Ahmed, FORMO panel member, also spoke at the vigil outside Redbridge Town Hall. - Credit: Fokrul Amin