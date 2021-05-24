News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Hundreds attend vigil in Ilford after Israel-Gaza conflict

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 5:59 PM May 24, 2021   
Hundreds of people attended a Vigil for Palestine outside Redbridge Town Hall. 

Hundreds of people attended a vigil outside Redbridge Town Hall. - Credit: Fokrul Amin

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Ilford after a ceasefire in the Middle Eastern Israel-Gaza conflict.

The event, which was organised by the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (FORMO), was held outside Redbridge Town Hall on Friday, May 21.

Organisers estimated it was attended by almost a thousand people.

The vigil was in response to the Israel-Gaza conflict, which began on May 10 and ran until the ceasefire on May 21.

Vaseem Ahmed, FORMO panel member, also spoke at the Vigil outside Redbridge Town Hall.

Vaseem Ahmed, FORMO panel member, also spoke at the vigil outside Redbridge Town Hall. - Credit: Fokrul Amin

Bashir Patel applauded the fact that the Vigil for Palestine event in Ilford drew protestors from all faiths. 

Bashir Patel applauded the fact that the event drew people from all faiths. - Credit: Fokrul Amin

People
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Beacon Business Innovation Hub has been shortlisted in the TES Schools Awards.

Education

Redbridge school shortlisted for national award

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Woodford Green raids

Crime | Video

Seven arrests made as part of probe into alleged people smuggling ring

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Two men charged following rabbi attack in Chigwell

Two men charged after attack on rabbi in Chigwell

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police meeting with the Jewish community after a rabbi was assaulted outside the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue

Crime

Two men arrested on suspicion of GBH following hospitalisation of rabbi

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus