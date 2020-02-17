Search

Advanced search

Constantly malfunctioning lift making life 'absolute hell' for residents at Ilford block of flats

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 February 2020

Victor Court in Roden Street. Pictures: Submitted/Google

Victor Court in Roden Street. Pictures: Submitted/Google

Archant

Residents at a seven-storey block of flats in Ilford have been told they may once again need to stay in hotels after the building's only lift suffered a second serious malfunction in less than a month.

The Recorder reported in Janaury that disabled residents at Victor Court in Roden Street were going to spend most of that month in hotel rooms after it broke down on New Year's Day and replacement parts took more than three weeks to arrive.

But on February 7, less than two weeks after the first fault in the lift was fixed, it suffered a second, different break down, and once again tenants have been informed there will be a lengthy wait for repairs.

Swan Housing has confirmed the lift's drive unit has malfunctioned, and cannot be replaced for "two to three weeks".

The company stressed this defect was separate to the issues reported in January which were fixed "by expert lift engineers".

A disgruntled Victor Court resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Recorder: "It's not good enough for Swan Housing to just turn around and say 'we'll pay for you all to go into a hotel until this is fixed'.

"Why should people have to leave the homes they're paying for because Swan can't be bothered to fix this problem properly?"

Another added: "They [Swan Housing] don't seem to want to admit there are serious issues with this lift.

"It needs to be completely taken out and a new one put in, because at the moment it is breaking down all the time and it's making our lives absolute hell."

You may also want to watch:

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed firefighters were called at 11.38pm to Victor Court on February 6 to "reports of a person stuck in a lift".

"One fire crew attended the scene, and the person was retrieved and the incident declared over at 00.01am on February 7," he added.

A Swan Housing spokesman confirmed the lift at Victor Court was broken once again.

He said: "Disappointingly the Victor Court lift broke down on February 6 and we would like to express our sincere apologies again to the residents of Victor Court for the ongoing issues with this particular lift.

"The lift has been fully maintained and serviced by Swan during our ownership of this building and this breakdown is not linked to the previous repair which was carried out by expert lift engineers."

The company revealed the new breakdown was not linked to the previous issue, but confirmed that a lift drive unit had failed, and a replacement had been ordered that would not arrive for two to three weeks.

The spokesman continued: "We cannot source these parts locally, we have to use original parts bought directly from the manufacturer.

"It is our intention to replace the lift as we recognise the need to find a long term solution to these issues and are working with our Property Services team on this.

"We have been in contact with all residents to notify them of the position and we will continue to provide additional support to those who require it.

"Any resident who needs support should contact our specialist Housing Team who are standing by ready to support them."

Related articles

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Athletics: Woodford Green’s Fillery focused on Europeans and Olympics

Cameron Fillery finishes second in the 110m hrdles at the British Championships

Redfern admits self belief is an issue after Woodford’s home loss to Sudbury

Woodford in their clash with Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

West Ham defender Fisk receives England call-up for SheBelieves Cup

Grace Fisk of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Manor director Farrell insists there were still positives despite discipline costing them at Chingford

Eton Manor in action against Chingford. Picture: Martin Pearl

Defender Coulson felt Orient didn’t assert themselves in a windy contest at Cheltenham

Josh Coulson celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24