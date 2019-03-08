Ilford vegan bakery raises funds for allergy awareness charity

My Gammie's founders Rebekah Rase and Marie-Anne Rase. Picture: My Gammie's Archant

A vegan bakery in Ilford is raising funds for Anaphylaxis Campaign - a charity which aims to create a safe environment for people with allergies - to help promote food allergy awareness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

My Gammie's, founded in 2015, aims to provide safer baked products for people with allergies and tolerances by providing freshly made products free from the main allergens, such as gluten, milk and peanuts.

You may also want to watch:

They sell their products at farmers' markets across London and also ensure their factory and suppliers are free of allergens.

"It is natural that the Anaphylaxis Campaign is our chosen charity as we are both dealing with food allergies," a spokesman for My Gammie's said.

You can donate here: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/mygammies.

Anyone who donates to the cause and provides contact details will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a number of prizes.