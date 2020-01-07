Traffic delays in Ilford and Barking after van fire on A406

A van which caught fire earlier this afternoon is causing long delays on the A406 between Redbridge and Barking.

Firefighters said they were called at 12.34pm to a van on fire on the southbound carriageway and the blaze was under control by 12.58pm.

Traffic is slow on both approaches, with northbound traffic queueing back beyond Barking and southbound traffic queueing back to Redbridge.

Barking and Dagenham MPS tweeted: "There are long delays on the A406 southbound just before the Barking junction with the A124.

"This is owing to a vehicle fire. The fire has now been put out and the vehicle moved to the side of the road.

"Traffic is now easing and all lanes have reopened."