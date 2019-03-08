Search

Advanced search

Ilford's Valentines Park voted one of the best in Britain

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 October 2019

Valentines Park in Ilford has been voted on of the best in Britain. Picture: Redbridge Council

Valentines Park in Ilford has been voted on of the best in Britain. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

A park in Ilford has beaten off tough competition to be voted as one of the best green spaces in the country for the second time.

Last month, more than 45,000 people voted for their favourite park as part of the People's Choice 2019 awards with Valentines Park, in Cranbrook Road, reaching the top ten.

Organised by Keep Britain Tidy, the competition finds the nation's top 10 open spaces from parks which have been awarded Green Flag Award status by the environment charity.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council said: "It's fantastic news that Valentines Park has been voted in the top ten favourite parks in the country.

"We are so fortunate to have so many beautiful green spaces and play parks all around the borough and I'm really pleased that our commitment to and continued investment in providing the very best parks for our residents to enjoy has been recognised once again.

"This really is testament to all of the hard work of our parks team at Vision RCL, as well as volunteers and residents who contribute so much to make this park one we can all be proud of."

In July, eight other Redbridge parks and open spaces successfully retained their coveted Green Flag status for another year.

Running for more than thirty years, the Green Flag is a sign to visitors that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has the very best facilities.

Most Read

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

World Cup: England must ‘fight until the end’

England's Owen Farrell (right) and Ben Youngs during a training session (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Daggers blog: Up for cup after trouble on trains

Giant Dagenham & Redbridge FC signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Daggers turn attentions to FA Cup clash at Carshalton

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge and Mauro Vilhete of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Snooker: O’Sullivan out of English Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan (pic Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists