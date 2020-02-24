RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook Archant

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about an alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park to come forward after a video of a man appearing to kick a dog went viral on social media.

The video clip, posted on both Facebook and Twitter, was reportedly captured at around 1.25pm on Saturday, February 22.

In it, a man walking a brown dog - possibly a spaniel - by one of the lakes in Valentines Park appears to throw his foot at the dog before dragging the animal away.

Text uploaded alongside the video suggested that the man had been seen forcing the dog into the lake moments earlier.

The dog does not appear to be seriously injured as it is led away.

An RSPCA spokeswoman confirmed to the Recorder: "We are aware of this video and would ask anyone with information about this incident to report it to us by calling 0300 1234 999."